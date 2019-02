Can it really be over 20 years ago that the Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital in Shrewsbury closed? Or was it the Eye, Nose, and Throat Hospital? In fact, as you can see from the sign, the correct version of the often misremembered name was the Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital. This picture was loaned by John Wilson who told us: "The hospital in Murivance opened in 1881 at a cost of £2,000. It is of Gothic design. It closed as a hospital in 1998 and was converted into luxury apartments." We can pinpoint the closure date to January 30, 1998, although the audiology clinic did not close until March 6 that year.