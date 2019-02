A busy market day in Bridgnorth early in the 20th century. Significantly, no cobbles are visible in the High Street and as these were removed in August 1904, the picture will date from after then – an annotation in modern hand on the back of this postcard is "7/09" which may indicate it was posted in July 1909. The postcard message was: "Many thanks for sending me the paper & account of your lectures. I was most interested & wish I could have heard it. Mother forwarded it to me here, hence delay in acknowledging it. This is a dear old place with lovely black & white houses (then illegible word) old churches. The market is still held in the streets on Saturdays. Love to Mr and Miss (? writing uncertain) P. Yours v. sincerely, Lillie Holliday." It was addressed to "E.W. Harvey Piper Esq, Eartham, 18 Sibella Rd, Clapham. S.W." This is from the collection of the late John Dixon of Bridgnorth and loaned by his son Michael.