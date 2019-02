Does the thatch on your cottage need replacing? Then you need the services of E.T. Owen because, as you can see in this picture, he can do a fine job. There may be a practical problem however. This postcard bearing the words "Roofing by E.T. Owen" and no doubt intended to advertise his skills is many years old – we have no indication how many years, but at a guess it's at least 50 and quite possibly a lot older than that. A note on the back gives a location of Lee Brockhurst – either that's where the cottage is, or Mr Owen was, or both. And maybe we should add, as they do on the radio and so on, that other thatchers are available.