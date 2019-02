The dominoes team of the New Inn, Benthall, Broseley, with their trophy in the early 1950s. This picture was loaned by Robert Ferguson, of Eastbourne, who thought it was the darts team, but the wording on the trophy can be seen to start "Broseley Domin..." Mr Ferguson says it was taken in the smoke room. "My granddad, Bill Perks, the landlord, is far left and I believe some of the others are the Cartwright family," he said. As for the New Inn, it is no longer a pub – it closed in February 2002.