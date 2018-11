This is Telford town centre, but not as we know it today. This photo must date from around 1979 with the shopping centre on the right and the Malinslee House office block, which was the home of Wrekin District Council, on the left. In the years since then the shopping centre has greatly expanded and there have been various other major developments – a cinema, courts complex, office blocks and so on – and Malinslee House has been demolished and replaced by an Asda store.