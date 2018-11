With an end to the twinning arrangements between Zutphen in Holland and Shrewsbury – the Dutch twinning association can't afford it any more – we have a Dutch theme today, and when this picture has been published previously it has been suggested that these youngsters pioneered the link up between the towns in 1947. In fact it probably shows a party of 24 Dutch children from camps in the Doncaster area who stayed at homes in Shrewsbury for six weeks on their way home to Holland. They arrived by special train in Shrewsbury in September 1946. This photo seems to be the farewell party in October held at Shrewsbury Castle – they are on the castle steps. Left back row is the mayor, Alderman Alfred Bennett, the mayoress (his niece) and, second right, the mayor's secretary, Mr Andrew Bromwich. Miss de Vries, in charge of the party, is on the right of the group at the front.