This is Wrockwardine Wood parish church, and you have to say that the grass in the churchyard could do with a cut. This picture is a postcard which was franked at Oakengates on June 30, 1928, and addressed to Miss C Davies, Netherton House, Bewdley. The somewhat unpunctuated message was: "Trench. This is just a card to let you know I am still alive & kicking. The time is going too fast but I am making the best of it the weather is rotten. I am now off to the pictures. At last the sun is shining excuse scribble in hurry. Yours in haste, Olive." Picture: Ray Farlow.