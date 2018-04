Why drive yourself when you can get somebody to drive you? In the early days of motoring those rich enough to afford cars were also rich enough to have chauffeurs. This picture comes from a family album in the possession of Sir Beville Stanier and dates from the time when his grandparents lived at Peplow Hall, near Hodnet. Although there is no caption we can guess that this is the family chauffeur and their car, perhaps around 1910.