Carers urged to get both their flu and Covid jabs as cases rise

The Covid-19 Booster and Flu vaccine programmes are now well underway and with cases of both Covid and Flu rising care bosses say it's vital to get your jab.

This year anyone aged 16 and over who receives carer’s allowance, or who is the main carer of an elderly or disabled person who is at increased risk from flu or COVID-19, is eligible for both vaccines. This includes people who provide unpaid care, for example as a family member, close friend or neighbour.

Stef Kay, Chair of Shropshire Partners in Care (SPIC) and CEO of Bethpage, said: “It is hugely important that all those who are eligible, especially unpaid carers, take up the offer of both the COVID-19 booster and flu vaccines as soon as possible this season. The risk of COVID-19 and flu remains significant, and vaccines remain the best defence against them.”

All carers can also self-declare - they do not need to wait to be contacted - and can book their COVID-19 booster vaccination via the National Booking Service, by calling 119, or by finding a local walk-in clinic online.

Stef said: "They should approach their GP or pharmacy for further information about how to access the flu vaccine. There is no requirement to provide proof that a person is a carer when attending vaccination appointments."

Carers who are known to GPs and/or receive carers allowance should have receive invitation for a COVID-19 and flu vaccination and are encouraged to take up the offer.

"Carers who have newly taken on caring responsibilities may not yet be known to their GPs or Local Authority. It is hugely important that all carers are encouraged and supported to find out if they are eligible for a vaccination – especially those who are unpaid.

"If you are a carer or know of anyone who is, do consider approaching your GP to record your status on your primary care record."