Shrewsbury college group wins Covid Hero Award

Katy Russell, Michelle Docherty and Jo Mear from Condover College celebrate awards that recognise their work through the pandemic

Condover College in Shrewsbury was awarded the West Midlands Social Care Covid Hero Team Award at the regional finals of the Great British Care Awards in November.

The award signified the college's commitment and drive to care for students and residents during the intensely difficult circumstances brought by the pandemic, and allows the college to fight for the title at the national finals in 2023.

Staff member Katy Russell also won the Dignity in Care Award, and Kathryn Harris was highly commended in the Care Home Worker Award.

Jo Mear, director of care, said staff are "so proud" of the awards, for which the college received twelve nominations in October.

Jo said: "The team award is a credit to all our staff team who worked above and beyond through the pandemic to keep everyone safe.

"This award demonstrates what an outstanding team we have so a massive congratulations to our team at CCL. I also want to thank the families for all their continued support during that difficult time and beyond."

As national finalists, two representatives from Condover have had the chance to visit the House of Lords to meet with other inspirational frontline care and support workers.