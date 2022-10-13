People on Shropshire/North Wales border urged to take up invite for Covid booster

Medical staff prepare a coronavirus vaccination at the UK's first nightclub vaccine centre which has been set up at Birmingham's oldest and largest LGBT venue, the Nightingale Club. Picture date: Saturday August 7, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus . Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire.

Ahead of the winter months, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is working its way through its list of priority patients, with 34 per cent of those eligible in Clwyd South - which includes Chirk and parts of the Shropshire border - having had their booster.

Mr Skates raised the issue in the Senedd on Wednesday, following concerns locally that some surgeries are behind others in offering boosters, particularly for children.

Health minister Eluned Morgan told him: “As of October 11, a total of 363,000 Covid-19 vaccination boosters have been administered in Wales. The programme is on track for all eligible people to receive an invitation for their booster by November 30, in line with the commitment given in our winter respiratory vaccination strategy which was published on July 15.”

Mr Skates said: “That's excellent news. The vaccine, of course, is the most effective way to defend ourselves against Covid. In order to live with the virus, it's incumbent on us all to accept the jab when it's available to us. It's also vital that the roll-out of the programme continues in the most efficient and equitable way.

“Are you confident that people are able to have the vaccine in a consistent time frame across all communities and for each age group in Wales?”

The health minister responded: “We are trying to get this booster to 1.6 million eligible people in Wales. That's being delivered through 400 vaccination sites, so I think that does give you the coverage that should allow people to take up that opportunity.

“Our target is to get to a 75 per cent uptake of that cohort, and so far we're on track. I’m slightly concerned that we're not getting the response from health and care workers that I had hoped we'd get, so I would encourage those workers in particular to take up that opportunity, in addition, of course, to vulnerable people, and to come forward if it's offered.”

She added: “I know that in Clwyd South, 34 per cent of the people eligible have already had their vaccinations.”