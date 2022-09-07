Pharmacy gearing up for Covid booster programme

Azim Ashraf, Pharmacy Manager and Helen Grass, Pharmacist outside Lunts Pharmacy, The Tannery, Shrewsbury.

The MSN & Lunts Pharmacy group will be delivering both the Flu Vaccinations and the Covid Boosters in their branches this autumn.

The group which has 10 branches across the West Midlands, with six of them in Shropshire, has been delivering a successful flu vaccine programme for many years.

It has now been approved to deliver the autumn Covid Boosters.

The group has extensive experience in running Covid Vaccination clinics with previous clinics across the West Midlands, Craven Arms, Highley and Pontesbury.

It says it will now also be able to deliver the vaccines from its Shrewsbury branches and is looking forward to inviting those eligible under the criteria.

Leading the Shrewsbury team will be Azim Ashraf, manager and superintendent pharmacist at Lunts, at The Tannery.

Azim was paramount in leading the introduction of the first local pharmacy vaccination clinic in January 2021 at the Woodside Pharmacy, Telford.

Lunts said they are working hard to make sure staff and premises are able to accommodate the upcoming winter vaccines and will be delivering both via an appointment-based service.

Available appointments rely on the delivery of the vaccines however.

The company said they have been ordered for the branches and once received appointments will be opened up.

Covid booster vaccines will not be arriving until after this week and the group said it is hopeful that flu vaccines will arrive shortly after.

Helen Whitehouse, operations director at the firm said: "We are privileged to be able to offer this crucial service within community pharmacy by supporting our other healthcare providers alongside our normal pharmacy services.

"We feel we have extensive experience in providing the vaccines and have been an integral part of the Covid Vaccinations programme across Shropshire which include our vaccination clinics in Craven Arms, Pontesbury & Highley."