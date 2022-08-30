Autumn campaign for Covid jabs to begin in September

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 03/04/2020 - A new Primary Care Centre for those with Coronavirus has been set up at Montgomery Waters Meadow, in the car park of Shrewsbury Town Football Club. In Picture: Steve Ellis - Head of Primary Care Shropshire CCG.

The life-saving booster jab will be available from next week for those people who are most at risk from Covid-19.

The Autumn Booster jab will be offered to everyone aged 50 and over as well as those who are at highest risk from serious illness such as pregnant women and people with long-term health conditions as well as frontline health and social care workers.

As with previous vaccination phases, the oldest and most vulnerable will be called forward first, with people able to book in online or through 119, as long as it has been three months since their last dose.

With a plan to start vaccinating people in care homes from September 5, tge campaign, will then begin to offer vaccinations to people aged over 75 or clinically extremely vulnerable, from September 12.

The offer will then be opened up to the remaining eligible groups with people being urged to wait to be contacted.

“We’re really excited to get started with the autumn booster and hope that, like before, the people of Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin will come forwards in their numbers to get vaccinated when it is their turn,” Steve Ellis, Programme and Service Director for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin’s Vaccination Service, said.

“Similarly to last time, there are numerous ways that people may be contacted, and this may come from your GP or the NHS nationally, by letter or text message. Our request is that you make an appointment to have your Covid booster as soon as you are eligible, and it has been 90 days since your last vaccination.

“Our advice hasn’t changed – if you’re eligible you should make an appointment and come forwards for your vaccination as soon as possible. Getting vaccinated is still the best way to maximise your protection from covid and serious illness, hospitalisation or even death.

“We’re expecting case numbers to rise again in the autumn and into the winter, so it really is crucial to get vaccinated when you can.”

As with previous rounds of the covid vaccination, NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, will have vaccination sites around the region, the majority of which will be run by GP practices and community pharmacies, along with pop-up centres publicised on our website.

Mr Ellis said flu vaccines will also be available to everyone aged over 50 from September – ensuring protection against two dangerous diseases as we head towards the autumn and winter. These will be available for eligible people to book via their GPs or community pharmacy. Some eligible individuals may be offered the flu and covid jab at the same time.

First, second and third booster doses of the Covid vaccination are also still available to anyone who hasn’t already had them – everyone aged five and over can get two doses of the covid vaccination, with people aged 16 and over able to have two doses and a 3rd booster vaccination too.