Covid Spring booster call for vulnerable people

A fresh call has been launched for vulnerable people to get Covid boosters

NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin is urging people aged 75 and over, as well as those who are 12 and over with a weakened immune system, who have not yet come forward, to get their spring booster.

They said the call comes as cases of Covid-19 have begun to rise – the Office for National Statistics has reported an increase in the percentage of people testing positive for Covid, likely caused by infections compatible with Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5.

Data from the UK Health Security Agency has also revealed hospital admission rates are already increasing – although admission to intensive care units remains low.

On Thursday Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust had 33 patients with Covid-19 admitted. Last Thursday it had 28, and the week before 16.

In the last 7 days, 903 people were admitted to hospital with Covid in the Midlands and a total of 5,129 Covid cases were reported in the East Midlands.

People aged 75 and over and all individuals aged 12 years and over who are immunosuppressed are advised to receive a Spring booster dose of the vaccine if they have not had a booster since March 21.

Steve Ellis, Programme & Service Director and Deputy Senior Responsible Officer for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin’s Vaccination Service, said: “We are appealing to anyone aged over 75 or anyone aged 12 and over who has a weakened immune system who have not yet got their spring booster to either book an appointment or attend one of our drop-in clinics, especially as cases in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are rising.

“The spring dose will not only give you and your loved ones protection this summer amid rising infection levels, but also allow you to get a vaccine this autumn at the right time to maximise your protection over winter. This is particularly important for people who are immunosuppressed (have a weakened immune system).

“We’re also continuing with the ‘evergreen offer’ of first, second and booster vaccinations for people who haven’t already had them.

“The drop-in vaccination sessions, where people can simply turn up, continue to be really popular in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin providing a convenient clinic, with no appointment needed, closer to where people live. However, for those who prefer the certainty of an appointment, there is still the option to book online via the National Booking System or by calling 119.”

Roz Lindridge, the NHS England and NHS Improvement director responsible for overseeing the vaccination programme across the Midlands, said: “The vaccination programme has successfully kept thousands of people in our region from becoming seriously ill with Covid-19. Infection rates are rising again and it’s vital that those who are vulnerable ensure they have the maximum possible level of protection by getting their spring booster.

“If you are a family member, friend, or carer of someone who is eligible for the Spring booster, I would encourage you to help ensure their appointment is booked and they receive their latest jab as soon as possible.

“It’s never too late for anyone to have their vaccine. Across the Midlands there is an ‘evergreen’ offer for Covid-19 vaccinations meaning anyone who has not yet been vaccinated is able to come forward at any time to start their vaccinations. This is especially important as we enter the summer season with all the travel implications for people who haven’t yet had their full course of vaccinations.”

The current list of drop-up locations are available at stwics.org.uk/our-priorities/covid-19-vaccination-programme/walk-in-clinic-times