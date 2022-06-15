Midlands becomes first region to administer more than 23 million Covid-19 jabs

People have received their jabs at over 640 locations including football stadiums, hospital hubs, vaccination centres, community pharmacies and other sites.

And new figures show more than 8.3 million have received their first dose, 7.7 million have received their second dose, 6.1 million received a third dose and over 880,000 people have now had a spring boost.

Roz Lindridge, the NHS England and NHS Improvement director responsible for overseeing the vaccination programme across the Midlands, said: "The record rollout of the NHS vaccination programme in the Midlands has been a monumental achievement that has been made possible by the outstanding hard work and commitment of NHS staff, pharmacists and volunteers. I would like to thank each and everyone of them for their unique contribution in protecting the lives of so many people in the Midlands.

“It has been brilliant to see so many coming forward for their all-important Spring Booster. The wall of defence provided by vaccines is allowing us to live with this virus and get back to doing the things we’ve missed.

“It’s never too late for anyone to have their vaccine. Across the Midlands there is an ‘evergreen’ offer for COVID-19 vaccinations meaning anyone who has not yet been vaccinated is able to come forward at any time to start their vaccinations.”

Recent research from the UK Health Security Agency has showed that the NHS booster programme has helped prevent around 186,000 people being taken to hospital since mid-December.

Meanwhile, a report from the National Audit Office has said the NHS vaccination programme met “stretching and unprecedented targets” as it helped save lives and reduce hospital admissions – all while making effective use of public money.