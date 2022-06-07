BOB the covid booster bus will be visiting Bishop's Castle

Bob the Bus

It will be at Bishop's Castle Public Hall between 10am and 3pm to provide first, second and booster covid jabs for the over 18s and Spring boosters for the over 75s and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable.

Clinically extremely vulnerable individuals under 75 need a GP letter to show proof of eligibility.

There will be a walk up service and people who are unable to attend can check www.stwics.org.uk for their nearest walk in centre.

Shropshire Council's Community Wellbeing team will be on site to offer any other support people may require.