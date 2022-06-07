Notification Settings

BOB the covid booster bus will be visiting Bishop's Castle

By David TooleyBishop's CastleCoronavirusPublished:

BOB the mobile vaccination bus will be visiting Bishop's Castle tomorrow (Wednesday, June 8).

Bob the Bus
It will be at Bishop's Castle Public Hall between 10am and 3pm to provide first, second and booster covid jabs for the over 18s and Spring boosters for the over 75s and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable.

Clinically extremely vulnerable individuals under 75 need a GP letter to show proof of eligibility.

There will be a walk up service and people who are unable to attend can check www.stwics.org.uk for their nearest walk in centre.

Shropshire Council's Community Wellbeing team will be on site to offer any other support people may require.

Councillor Ruth Houghton, the Lib Dem councillor for Bishop's Castle has asked people to share the information including that the outreach team is "particularly keen to reach out to those who are hesitant around the vaccination.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

