Health bosses urge people to take up 'spring booster' jab option

Eligible groups are being urged to come forward for their 'spring booster' Covid jab.

The call comes amidst concern that some people, particularly those aged 75 and over, who are eligible now for their next vaccination, are choosing to wait until they are called in by their local NHS – while, at the same time, in April, case rates of Covid-19 rose fastest amongst people aged 70 and over.

Anyone who is who is aged 75 years and over – or aged 12 years and over with a weakened immune system – can receive their spring booster around six months after their previous covid vaccination. Both groups of people are at higher risk of developing severe Covid-19.

“We know that protection from the vaccine reduces over time and may decline more quickly in these people who are more vulnerable, such as those aged 75 and over or those with a weakened immune system. This is why it is important to maintain your protection and get your Spring Booster booked as soon as you are eligible, around six months after your last vaccine,” said Steve Ellis, Deputy Senior Responsible Officer for the Covid-19 vaccination service in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin.

“The Covid-19 vaccine lowers the risk of serious illness and hospitalisation, so we are urging those who are eligible for a Spring Booster, not to wait to be contacted by the NHS but to get vaccinated as soon as you are eligible to maintain your protection against Covid-19.”

Appointments can be booked via the National Booking System or by calling 119.

Alternatively people can go to one of the numerous walk-in vaccination clinics, with no appointment required.

Anyone that is Covid-19 positive who has a booked appointment is urged to cancel their appointment in good time and wait until they are symptom free before they have their vaccine.

Following national guidance, adults who are 18 plus should wait 28 days from a positive Covid-19 test, be fit, well and symptom free before they receive a dose of the vaccine – and that increases to 84 days for those aged 12-17.