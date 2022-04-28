Covid sculpture to unveiled at thanksgiving service

Artist Paul Kennedy with a miniature version of the sculpture

The sculpture, commissioned by Shropshire's Lord Lieutenant, Anna Turner, and created by Bridgnorth-based artist Paul Kennedy, will be permanently based at the Abbey following the service.

People are invited to attend the service of thanksgiving and re-dedication, which will take place at 6pm on Sunday, May 29.

The bronze sculpture features the fingerprints of people across the county, with sessions taking place earlier this year where people could put their own print in the clay being used to create the artwork.

Speaking earlier this year Mr Kennedy explained the ideas behind the piece.

He said: "This sculpture is a very exciting but moving commission as it commemorates something that is so important to everyone. It is very exciting that the sculpture will be formed by so many, reflecting how the pandemic has affected all of us. When the sculpture is cast into bronze each fingerprint will be visible and become a permanent part of the commemoration."

He added: "On the concave side you will be faced with a warm reflective glow, allowing for inner self reflection. The light from the rainbow bathing you in hope and promise of a better future and a feeling of collective joy and sense of community.