Covid vaccinations available for children in the county

James Jennings-Preece after his Covid jab

With schools across the county breaking up for the Easter holidays next week, sites – including the Vaccination Centre at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) in Oswestry, Coral House in Shrewsbury, Teldoc in Telford and Turreff Hall in Donnington – started to provide vaccinations for youngster from earlier this week.

More local sites will be available throughout the coming days according to health bosses.

The majority of vaccines for five to 11 year olds will take place at local vaccination centres or community pharmacies outside of school hours and are available to book through the online booking service or by calling 119.

NHS staff have already been vaccinating children aged five to 11 who have medical conditions that put them at increased risk from Covid-19 or who live with someone with a weakened immune system.

The NHS will also be sending invites over the next few weeks to let parents and guardians know they can now book in for a vaccine and some people will be invited by their GP teams.

Eight-year-old James Jennings-Preece from Shropshire was one of the first children in the county to have his vaccine.

He said: “I’m really happy I’ve had mine, I didn’t feel a thing when I had it. It now means I am protected and other people are.”

James’ mum Karla Jennings-Preece, Operational Manager for the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “As a family it’s a real relief to know that our children will be protected thanks to the rollout of the vaccine to healthy five to 11 year olds.

“James couldn’t wait to have his vaccine and really understands why it’s so important, especially in terms of protecting the people around him. I’m very proud of him for rolling up his sleeve and getting it done.”

James has also filmed a video for social media, encouraging children aged five to 11 to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Louise Brennan, Deputy Senior Responsible Officer for the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, added: “We are extremely pleased that Covid-19 vaccination has been extended to the wider group of healthy five to 11 year olds.

“It will protect them against serious Covid-19 infection and reduce the risk of passing on the infection to their family and others they come into contact with.

“The vaccine will also make it easier for children to avoid putting their lives and education on hold because of further disruption to schools, hobbies and social events due to the virus.

“For all these reasons I would strongly encourage parents to bring their child to book an appointment or visit a local walk-in centre as soon as they are contacted to protect their child and others against the virus.”

Young people who have had Covid-19 must wait 12 weeks until they can be vaccinated.

Children do not need to be registered with a GP or have an NHS number to be vaccinated but must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian as parental consent is required.