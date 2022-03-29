Telford and Wrekin Council leader speaks our after find for Downing Street rule breaking

Shaun Davies, Telford and Wrekin Council leader Pic: Telford and Wrekin Council

Labour's Councillor Shaun Davies, spoke out after police said that 20 fines had been issued to those found to have broken Covid lockdown rules in Downing Street.

He criticised the hypocrisy of rule breaking by those who set them in the first place and had strong words about the Prime Minister.

Councillor Davies said: "The police have concluded that the law was broken in Downing Street in the heart of Boris Johnson's government – the street where the rules the rest of us followed were set.

"Johnson has continued to lie about the scandal, including in parliament and to the British public.

"He should do the decent and honourable thing and resign – and if he doesn't, Conservative MPs should side with residents and remove him."

The council leader was also scathing about the defence of Boris Johnson by the ex health secretary, Matt Hancock.

Mr Hancock tweeted that the prime minister should not resign over lockdown parties

"He has apologised and he has acknowledged there were problems and made changes in Downing Street," he wrote on Twitter.

Councillor Davies said: "It is a rule breaker defending a law breaker."

Mr Hancock was himself found to have breached social distancing rules when photographs showed him kissing a colleague.