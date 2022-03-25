Notification Settings

Chance to pick up lateral flow test kits in Leominster area

By David Tooley

Residents in Leominster and Kington will be able to pick up lateral flow test kits at a council pop up site next Tuesday (March 29).

A council testing station

The team from Herefordshire Council will be at Morrisons, in Leominster, from 9.30am and the Co-op in Kington from 12 noon until their stocks of kits run out.

Council officers also offer tests on site in some locations as they continue to ask people to check to see if they are infected but who are showing no symptoms of covid-19.

Pop up sites may need to close early if stock has been taken. They can also be obtained by ordering on the government portal; picking them up from pharmacies or collecting them from another pop up site.

Coronavirus
Health
News
Leominster
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

