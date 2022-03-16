Caution urged as Shropshire's coronavirus infection rate doubles in one week

People have been urged to do what they can to cut the spread of Covid

Recent weeks have seen the removal of all legal Covid restrictions but a senior Shropshire public health official has warned that the increase in cases is resulting in more patients needing medical help.

The current rate of cases in the Shropshire Council area is the highest in the West Midlands – with 672 cases per 100,000 people.

Telford & Wrekin is slightly lower, having fallen from its position as one of the highest in the country to 547 cases per 100,000 people, while in Powys the rate is the second lowest in the England and Wales at 199.

Shropshire Council’s director of public health, Rachel Robinson, urged people to take precautions – even if they are not required by law.

She said: “It has been nearly a month since legal restrictions were removed and we moved towards the Government’s ‘Living with Covid’ plan.

"Since then cases have been rising in Shropshire and we currently have the highest rates in the West Midlands.

"The number of cases nearly doubled last week, with 2,147 new cases reported between March 4 and 10.

"This increase is being felt in the health and care system on both staff and in the numbers of patients being treated for the virus.

“It is inevitable that the virus will spread rapidly without any measures, but that is not what ‘Living with Covid’ is.

"To live safely with Covid, and to protect our most vulnerable residents, as well as reducing the pressure on the NHS, we can all choose to do things which will help to reduce the rapid spread.

"While vaccination remains the best defence against Covid, at times when there is widespread community transmission, following hands-face-space-fresh air is really important.

“Don’t forget free testing is still available until March 31. If you are mixing with people in large groups or visiting someone potentially more vulnerable, please check for Covid-19 first by using a Lateral Flow Test.