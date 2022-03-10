Parents in Shropshire urged to book Covid jabs for vulnerable 5-11-year-olds

Covid-19 vaccinator Chris Beacock with 11-year-old Lewis Williams

A vaccine clinic for children who are at high risk of being very unwell from Covid-19 or who live with someone who has a weakened immune system will be held at a vaccine centre near Oswestry this Saturday morning.

Parents of those youngsters can now book a Covid-19 vaccination appointment at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt (RJAH) Orthopaedic Hospital Vaccination Centre in Gobowen.

Lisa Williams, from Halfway House, near Shrewsbury, took along her 11-year-old son, Lewis to the RJAH clinic this week. She said Lewis had his to protect his clinically vulnerable, older brother.

“As a family we can breathe a great big sigh of relief that we’re all vaccinated, it means that all of us are now safe and protected," said Lisa.

“Lewis’solder brother has cerebral palsy, so as soon as we were able to get him booked in we did because Lewis was keen to do all he could to protect his brother,and being the youngest in the family, he’s the last one of us to have his."

Lewis said he was pleased the wait to have his jab was over.

He said: “I had mine to look out for my older brother. I’m happy that I’ve now had it, it was less painful than I thought it would be, I barely felt anything.”

Angie Wallace, senior responsible officer for the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, added: “I encourage any parent or guardian of children in this eligible group to book an appointment right away to protect their child against the virus.

“As explained by Lewis and his mum, Lisa, getting your child vaccinated protects them if they are clinically at risk or their vulnerable family members.”

GPs and hospitals are contacting 3,000 families of five to 11-year-olds across Shropshire who have been identified as being eligible.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has identified the following children as being at serious risk from the complications of Covid-19 infection:

Children with severe neuro-disabilities

Children with immunosuppression – those whose immune systems are weakened, as well as those who live with someone who is immunosuppressed

Those with profound and multiple or severe learning disabilities

Children on the learning disability register or with Down's Syndrome

Children with long-term serious conditions affecting their body.

Clinics for five to 11-year-olds will be held at different times to the 12+ clinics or adult clinics, due to the difference in dosing, and parents will not be able to book their child’s vaccination appointment by calling 119 or using the national booking system.