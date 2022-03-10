Shropshire Covid cases leap 24 per cent leaving county with region's highest rate

Vials with samples taken for the new coronavirus are counted before they are prepared for RNA testing at the molecular pathology lab at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The test is identical to the PCR test being used by the Centers for Disease Control to ease the testing crisis and stop the spread of COVID-19, which has hit the New Orleans area especially hard. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert).

Shropshire Council says 1,267 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the period from February 25 to March 3 - giving the county the highest rate - 389.3 per 100,000 - in the whole of the West Midlands region.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said: “Living alongside coronavirus safely means knowing the risks and taking the necessary precautions to stay safe and protecting the most vulnerable.

"Following measures like hands-face-space-fresh air helps not only to reduce the spread of the virus but other illnesses too."

In the same period 50 hospital beds were occupied by Covid-19 patients and there were four related deaths hospital.

Free testing is still available until Thursday, March 31, and Shropshire's health chief is encouraging people to consider using a Lateral Flow Test before meeting with someone more vulnerable, or in large groups.

Councillor Simon Jones, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said: “As we continue to learn to live with Covid-19, Shropshire Council will work alongside the NHS to ensure residents have access to vaccinations.