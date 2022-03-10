Shropshire Covid cases leap 24 per cent leaving county with region's highest rate

Shropshire Council says 1,267 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the period from February 25 to March 3 - giving the county the highest rate - 389.3 per 100,000 - in the whole of the West Midlands region.
Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said: “Living alongside coronavirus safely means knowing the risks and taking the necessary precautions to stay safe and protecting the most vulnerable.
"Following measures like hands-face-space-fresh air helps not only to reduce the spread of the virus but other illnesses too."
In the same period 50 hospital beds were occupied by Covid-19 patients and there were four related deaths hospital.
Free testing is still available until Thursday, March 31, and Shropshire's health chief is encouraging people to consider using a Lateral Flow Test before meeting with someone more vulnerable, or in large groups.
Councillor Simon Jones, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said: “As we continue to learn to live with Covid-19, Shropshire Council will work alongside the NHS to ensure residents have access to vaccinations.
"We have a very high vaccination rate here in Shropshire, but there is still lots of people who are not yet fully jabbed. Please remember – it is never too late."