Covid cases keep rising in Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin

In the past week the number of positive cases of Covid in Telford and Wrekin rose by 48.7 per cent on the previous week to 803 cases.
The number in Shropshire was 1,746, a rise of 48.8 per cent.
In the last seven days there have six deaths in Shropshire of patients who tested postive for Covid, a 200 per cent rise of the four deaths of the previous week.
Thankfully there were two deaths in Telford and Wrekin in the last seven days a drop of 50 per cent on the previous week.
There were 41 Covid patients admitted to the county’s hospitals, a drop of 10 per cent.
Across the UK there were 778 deaths of patients testing positive for Covid in the week, a rise of 19.5 per cent. There were 8,143 patients in hospital, an increase of 1.6 per cent and 346,059 positive Covid cases, an increase of 46.2per cent.