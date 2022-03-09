Covid cases keep rising in Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin

Nurse Giovanni Barragan adjusts his protective face shield inside a mobile health clinic run by the Ministry of Inclusion and Social Wellbeing (SIBISO), near the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. In an effort to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, SIBISO has ramped up their mobile health clinic for the homeless from twice a week to daily, visiting additional locations and screening all comers for symptoms of COVID-19 in addition to routine health needs. As of Wednesday morning, medical staff had not yet encountered any member of the city's homeless community with coronavirus symptoms. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell).

In the past week the number of positive cases of Covid in Telford and Wrekin rose by 48.7 per cent on the previous week to 803 cases.

The number in Shropshire was 1,746, a rise of 48.8 per cent.

In the last seven days there have six deaths in Shropshire of patients who tested postive for Covid, a 200 per cent rise of the four deaths of the previous week.

Thankfully there were two deaths in Telford and Wrekin in the last seven days a drop of 50 per cent on the previous week.

There were 41 Covid patients admitted to the county’s hospitals, a drop of 10 per cent.