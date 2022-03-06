Covid vaccines available for vulnerable children in Shropshire

There will be two sessions taking place this week with more dates to be announced

The jabs are available to book for parents or carers of five to 11-year-old children who are at high risk of being very unwell from Covid-19, or who live with someone who has a weakened immune system.

The vaccinations will be taking place at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt (RJAH) Orthopaedic Hospital's Vaccination Centre, near Oswestry, on Tuesday and Saturday, with more dates to be confirmed.

Both the sessions will take place from 9am-1pm, and are appointment only.

A spokesman for the county's vaccination service said that GPs and hospitals are contacting 3,000 families of five to 11-year-olds across Shropshire who have been identified as being eligible.

Parents or carers who have been invited are being asked not to delay arranging an appointment for their child.

Anyone who has a five to 11-year-old child who thinks they are at risk from coronavirus and may be eligible but has not yet heard from their GP or hospital can now book an appointment at the RJAH Vaccination Clinics.

Dr Jess Harvey, GP at Much Wenlock & Cressage Medical Practice, has been encouraging those at risk to come forward and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

She said: “Thousands of young people are getting protected every day, with millions vaccinated so far. This vaccination aims to reduce the risk of infection and is proven to give significant protection against severe illness from Covid.

"With the Omicron variant continuing to cause infection rates among the youngest age groups, I would urge any parent or guardian of children in this eligible group to book an appointment to protect their child against the virus. We want to give them and vulnerable family members the best possible protection.”