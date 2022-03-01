Chance to be part of county's commemorative Covid sculpture

Artist Paul Kennedy with a miniature version of the sculpture. Tthe final version will include the finger prints.

The impact of the Covid crisis is being marked with a commemorative sculpture, commissioned by the county's Lord Lieutenant, Anna Turner.

A miniature of the work has toured the county while a public fundraising campaign has taken place, and now people can be part of the final piece.

The bronze artwork, being created by Bridgnorth-based artist Paul Kennedy, will feature the fingerprints of people from across Shropshire, and they can attend two sessions to be part of the sculpture on Saturday.

Both will allow people to put their finger prints in a clay mould for the artwork and the first will take place at Shrewsbury Market Hall gallery from 11am to 1pm, and the second at Southwater Library in Telford from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

The artwork is designed to mark the experience of the county since the start of the pandemic, and particularly those who have been on the front line helping the people.

When completed the work will be placed in The Abbey, Shrewsbury, with a copy also on show in Telford and Wrekin.

Mrs Turner said it would be wonderful to see people able to involve themselves in the lasting memorial.

She said: "I am delighted that this sculpture has been designed in such a way that members of the public have the opportunity to personally add their contribution to the sculpture. This is particularly apt because the pandemic has affected so many people in Shropshire and Telford and numerous people have risen to the challenge to get us through."

Mr Kennedy said people's fingerprints would make them a permanent piece of the artwork.

He said: "This sculpture is a very exciting but moving commission as it commemorates something that is so important to everyone. It is very exciting that the sculpture will be formed by so many, reflecting how the pandemic has affected all of us. When the sculpture is cast into bronze each fingerprint will be visible and become a permanent part of the commemoration."

Describing the idea behind the work when it was revealed last year Mr Kennedy said: "The sculpture is created to be reflective as well as projecting hope, the main circle represents the divine life force or spirit that keeps our reality in motion.

"The void between the two halves is filled with coloured glass to represent a rainbow and is the symbol of hope and promise for a better future.

"On the concave side you will be faced with a warm reflective glow allowing for inner self reflection. The light from the rainbow bathing you in hope and promise of a better future & a feeling of collective joy and sense of community.