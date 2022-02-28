Covid positive cases drop in Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 25/01/2021 - The Telford International Centre has opened up as a Large Vaccination Site, here for Health and Social workers to begin with..

While there are no daily figures for the coronavirus available the Government data published on Monday showed that there were 1,103 positive tests in the previous seven days, 16.6 per cent down on the previous week.

The number of positive cases in Telford in Wrekin in the past week were 519, 26.1 per cent down on the previous week.

The have been three deaths in Shropshire over the last seven days, four in Telford and Wrekin.

Data for hospital admissions show that there were 51 patients in Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin's hospital, for the week ending February 25, a rise of 8.5 per cent.