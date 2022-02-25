People urged to consider others as Covid restrictions end

Despite falling case rates and the end of Covid restrictions health officials are still urging people to ensure they have been vaccinated

The UK Government earlier this week scrapped its final Covid requirements as part of its 'Living with Covid' plan.

In Shropshire case rates are continuing to fall after an Omicron driven spike from December through until earlier this month.

The latest seven day infection rates have seen the number of cases in Shropshire drop to 424 per 100,000 people.

In Telford & Wrekin the rate is now below that of Shropshire at 405, despite previously being one of the highest in the country.

In Powys the current rate stands at 185 cases per 100,000 people.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, has asked people to consider others who may be worried about the relaxation of restrictions.

She said: "This week the Prime Minister announced the Living with Covid-19 Strategy, which includes the decision to lift all remaining coronavirus restrictions such as the legal requirement to self-isolate, and reduced testing.

“While cases are continuing to fall in Shropshire thanks to your efforts and a high vaccination rate, the pandemic isn’t over.

“We must learn to live safely with it and continue to manage our risks. This means things like considering whether it is safer to wear a face covering in crowded areas or when you meet with someone vulnerable. Keeping up to date with vaccinations and boosters is also important. Free tests are still available until March 31: please consider using these when you meet with people who are more high risk.”

“The measures we have adopted more regularly during the pandemic, such as good hand hygiene, also continue to play a part of people’s everyday lives. This will not only help to reduce the spread of coronavirus, but other viruses and illnesses too.

“The pandemic has undoubtedly had an impact on us all, so please be considerate towards those who maybe more nervous about restrictions lifting. This can be a worrying time for people who are at greater risk.”

Meanwhile, Simon Jones, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said people should remain cautious, with a number of people still in hospital.

He said: “We are in a very different place to where we were two years ago when the pandemic began. Thanks to all your sacrifices and the incredible vaccination programme, we are finally in a place where life can really start to return to normal.

“However, while the law has changed, we are still encouraging residents to be cautious. There were 42 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospital during this time, which shows that there are still vulnerable people out there who will become seriously ill. We must protect these people and keep the pressure off the NHS.