Mixed response from MPs on the no isolation rules going

Lucy Allan speaking in the House of Commons

While Boris Johnson’s decision to end the legal requirements to self-isolate has been welcomed by the Conservative Telford and Wrekin MPs, North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan said it forced people to fend for themselves.

The government's decision to end restrictions a month earlier than expected if for England only.

In Wales, for the time being, the restrictions for some mask wearing and testing will remain.

Councillor Morgan said: “The Government's own advice to vulnerable people says they should have people test before they meet and avoid crowded spaces. This means many continue to shield, but don't get any additional support to do so, and their loved ones will have to pay for a test before seeing them.”

“It creates confusion and muddies the waters around public health messaging. Combined with the end to free Covid tests it will leave many people and businesses in limbo, facing difficult choices.”

“This Government are once again abandoning small businesses and the most vulnerable people in society and forcing them to fend for themselves.”

However Lucy Allan, MP for Telford said the announcement from the Prime Minister was an important step.

She said: “All restrictions were due to expire in March 2022 and I welcome the fact that we have been able to move to that point sooner than anticipated.

"This is an important step in our recovery as we move from pandemic to endemic. People will naturally want to be careful if they are visiting vulnerable relatives or showing symptoms, so access to testing will continue to be useful, particularly in higher risk settings and workplaces.”

MP for the Wrekin, Mark Pritchard stressed that the virus was still here.

He said: "Covid has not gone away but it is in retreat, certainly the current variants of the disease.