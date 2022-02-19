Covid case rate drop welcomed by health officials

The number of Covid cases in the county in recent days has dropped significantly

The number of cases has ballooned since December, with the Omicron variant believed to have been one of the reasons behind the rise.

The seven-day infection rates for both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin have dropped significantly, and are now 483 per 100,000 cases and 588 per 100,000 respectively.

Powys currently has a rate of 268 cases per 100,000 people.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said the figures were welcome, but urged caution amid major pressure on the county's emergency hospitals – Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital – where two critical incidents were declared in the space of a week.

She said: "It is really encouraging to see the number of Covid-19 cases falling; however, we do need to be cautious when interpreting the data because of the recent changes to testing, removing the need for a confirmatory PCR.

"It is also really positive that there are less people being treated for Covid-19 in our local hospitals. During this time, there were two deaths in hospital.

"During the last week Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals declared two ‘critical incidents’. There is exceptionally high demand for NHS services, as well as the ongoing impacts from Covid-19.

"We know the vast majority of people who fall seriously ill with the virus and need hospital treatment, are not vaccinated, so please protect yourself."

Helen Onions, Telford and Wrekin's Acting Statutory Director for Public Health added: “It’s really encouraging to see another week when Covid cases continue to come down in our borough – though they are still above the regional and national average.

“By now, we would have all learnt to live with this virus and to include small, but effective precautions – such as good hand hygiene, wearing a face covering in crowded places – in our day-to-day life.

“Every one of us can continue to help to bring Covid cases numbers down even further and to protect our community.”

Simon Jones, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care and public health, encouraged people to be particularly cautious during half term.

He said: "Seeing the cases falling is brilliant news, but we must still be cautious, especially given the situation in our local hospitals.

"Next week is half-term and lots of families will be enjoying time off and days out. Please consider wearing a face covering if you’re in crowded areas, or think about opening a window to the let the fresh air in if you’re mixing indoors. Washing your hands regularly will also help to minimise the spread of the virus.

"It is also important to not socialise if you’re feeling unwell. You must get a PCR test to check for Covid-19. There are still lots of vulnerable people and this will help protect them.