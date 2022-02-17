One more Covid death report in Telford

The loss of life was confirmed in the latest 24hour figures released by the Government bringing the weekly number of deaths to six in the area.
Meanwhile there were 103 positive Covid tests in the 24 hours, 864 in the week.
There were no deaths in Shropshire with two in the past week. Figures show 222 positive Covid tests in 24 hours, 1,453 in the week.
Nationally 183 people passed away during the 24 hour period having had a positive Covid test in the previous 28 days. The weekly total of deaths was 1063, 25.6 per cent lower than the previous week.