One more Covid death report in Telford

By Sue Austin

There has been one new death in the Telford and Wrekin area of a patient who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Medical staff prepare a coronavirus vaccination at the UK's first nightclub vaccine centre which has been set up at Birmingham's oldest and largest LGBT venue, the Nightingale Club. Picture date: Saturday August 7, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus . Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire.
The loss of life was confirmed in the latest 24hour figures released by the Government bringing the weekly number of deaths to six in the area.

Meanwhile there were 103 positive Covid tests in the 24 hours, 864 in the week.

There were no deaths in Shropshire with two in the past week. Figures show 222 positive Covid tests in 24 hours, 1,453 in the week.

Nationally 183 people passed away during the 24 hour period having had a positive Covid test in the previous 28 days. The weekly total of deaths was 1063, 25.6 per cent lower than the previous week.

Coronavirus
Health
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

