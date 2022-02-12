Lockdown phone friends finally meet up in person after more than a year

Kirstie Weston and Harold Evans meeting for the first time

Kirstie Weston, who works for Sanctuary Retirement Living, has spoken to resident Harold Evans once a week for more than a year as part of Sanctuary's Befriending Programme.

Despite the 62 years between them, a great friendship was formed through the programme, which aimed to connect residents with staff based on their shared interests.

Harold, who is 88, said: “Talking to Kirstie was a welcome distraction during the pandemic. The winter lockdowns were more difficult because of the weather, and the wellbeing and inclusion assistants here had to suspend the usual group activities.”

With the rising impact of social isolation on health and mental wellbeing, the phone calls offered a chance to reduce feelings of loneliness while increasing their support network.

Kirstie said: “Since speaking to Harold, Friday is one of my favourite days of the week because I can catch up with my friend.

"He’s got some stories to tell - it was wonderful to hear them in person.”