Drop in postive Covid tests in Shropshire

There were no deaths in the region of patients who tested positive for Covid in the last 24 hour period of data released by the Government.
However, sadly 31 people lost their lives in the previous week, having had a positive test within 28 days.
In Shropshire there were 238 new positive tests in the 24 hour period, 2,777 in the week, a drop of 56.7 per cent. The figures for Telford and Wrekin were 161 in the 24 hours, 1,728 in the week, a drop of 64.4 per cent.
Across the UK there were 45 deaths in the 24 hours, 1,701 in the week.
There were 57,623 new cases of the virus in the UK, bringing the total for the week to 555,729, a drop of 10.4 per cent.