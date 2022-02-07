Drop in postive Covid tests in Shropshire

File photo dated 15/07/21 of a message to self-isolate displayed on the NHS coronavirus contact tracing app. Those "pinged" by the NHS app in England and Wales are up to four times more likely to have Covid-19 than someone who is not, research suggests. A survey of more than 750,000 Zoe Covid Symptom Study contributors found only 2.4% of fully vaccinated participants who were pinged, but felt physically normal, went on to test positive. Issue date: Friday August 13, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

There were no deaths in the region of patients who tested positive for Covid in the last 24 hour period of data released by the Government.

However, sadly 31 people lost their lives in the previous week, having had a positive test within 28 days.

In Shropshire there were 238 new positive tests in the 24 hour period, 2,777 in the week, a drop of 56.7 per cent. The figures for Telford and Wrekin were 161 in the 24 hours, 1,728 in the week, a drop of 64.4 per cent.

Across the UK there were 45 deaths in the 24 hours, 1,701 in the week.