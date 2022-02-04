Thousands of clinically at risk children aged five to 11 to be invited for Covid vaccines

The NHS has recommended that children aged five to 11 who are considered at higher risk of serious complications of Covid-19 - and those who are household contacts of an immunosuppressed person - can receive their Covid-19 vaccination.

This includes children with diabetes, immunosuppression, learning disabilities, and other conditions as outlined by the UK Health Security Agency in the Green Book.

Parents and guardians have been advised to wait for the NHS to contact them when it is their child’s turn to get the vaccine, with local NHS teams already contacting those who are eligible via letter and text.

It comes as the latest data has shown that Covid cases are increasing among children from the age of two to school Year 6 – and have increased from school years seven to 11.

Last month the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation also issued updated guidance recommending that all 16 and 17 year-olds should get a Pfizer booster from three months after their second dose.

Dr John Pepper, GP and chair of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “The Covid-19 vaccination programme has made a huge impact on the way we are able to live our lives compared to this time last year.

“This latest announcement will ensure that the most vulnerable five to to 11-year-olds are able to get protected against the virus.

“Thousands of young people are still getting protected every day, with millions vaccinated so far, and we are asking parents not to delay coming forward.

"I urge any parent or guardian of children in this eligible group to book an appointment as soon as they receive a letter or text so the NHS can protect young people against the virus.”

All eligible five to 11-year-olds will be offered two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine at least eight weeks apart – each vaccine is a third of the amount used for older children and adult vaccinations.

However, a child cannot receive any vaccination – first or second dose– until twelve weeks after a positive test for coronavirus.

Parents and guardians have been asked to attend with their children when they receive an invitation and to read the patient information in advance of arriving for their appointment.

Vaccinations for this age group are being delivered initially by participating GP practices.

Currently, this group will not be able to book through the national booking system and are unable to turn up at a walk-in vaccination centre.

The NHS has also reminded parents and guardians that children can continue to get vaccine protection from flu, with millions of reminder texts, letters and emails going out.

Children's flu vaccinations are given via a quick and painless nasal spray in most cases, rather than by injection.

For more information, or to check the walk-in or pop-up clinic times, visit the website at stwics.org.uk.