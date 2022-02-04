Messages between former North Shropshire MP and former health minister over Randox testing are released

Owen Paterson

The messages from two years ago, at the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic, show Mr Paterson asking the minister to help ensure Randox received samples to use in laboratory tests as part of its bid to produce Covid tests.

Eventually £600 million of Covid testing contracts were awarded to the firm.

Mr Paterson resigned last year after he was given a 30 day suspension from the House of Commons for breaking rules on lobbying.

The former North Ireland and Environment minister is not commenting on the messages.

The communication that has been released after calls by Labour MPs, begin on January 26, 2020.

Mr Paterson tells the then health secretary that the Randox company could develop a Covid test in two to three weeks if it received 10 positive 'sputum' samples.

Mr Hancock assures the North Shropshire MP he will look into it and goes onto email Randox.

On February 25 Mr Paterson messages the minister saying it had been 19 days since Public Health England had contacted Randox and while the company's test had works there had been no more communication.

"It is incomprehensible given the current developments and time pressures," Mr Paterson writes.

He goes onto say that there seems no sense or urgency or speed.

Mr Hancock, who later stood down as health minister after breaching social distancing rules, assured Mr Paterson he had chased the matter up.

There is then no communication until September when Mr Paterson writes that he had visited Randox for the first time since February and had been impressed with its achievements in Covid testing.

In response to the messages The Department of Health and Social Care said: “As the public would expect, at the start of the pandemic we took every possible step to build the largest diagnostic industry in UK history rapidly and from scratch – which has helped to stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep people safe.

“Building the scale of testing needed at an unprecedented speed required extensive collaboration with businesses, universities, and others, to get the right skills, equipment and logistics in place as quickly as possible.

“There are robust rules and processes in place to ensure that conflicts of interest do not occur and all contracts are awarded in line with procurement regulations and transparency guidelines. Decisions on whether to award contracts are taken by officials and approved by ministers.