Public urged not to be complacent after spike in Shropshire Covid deaths

County health officials are again urging people to ensure they are vaccinated against Covid

The Department of Health reported 18 deaths across the county within 28 days of a positive Covid test on Tuesday – 12 in Shropshire and six in Telford & Wrekin.

NHS England also confirmed there had been six Covid deaths at the county's major hospitals, Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), followed up by another two on Wednesday.

The figures are some of the highest recorded in the past 12 months.

Rachel Robinson, director of public health at Shropshire Council, has called on people to ensure they are vaccinated to minimise the chances of falling seriously ill.

She said: "Covid-19 rates in Shropshire remain high and there is still many people falling seriously ill with the virus – particularly in the unvaccinated population.

"There was a spike in cases at the start of January and unfortunately that usually leads to an increase in hospital admissions and subsequently and increase in deaths.

"It’s vitally important that we remain cautious and do our part to reduce the spread of the virus. The vaccination remains our best defence against Covid-19 to I urge you to get the jab, whether it is the first, second or booster dose – it is not too late."

SaTH has also urged people not to rake risks over their vaccination status.

A spokesman for the trust said: “Covid-19 has not gone away, and we are still seeing significant numbers of patients in our hospitals.

"We urge everyone to still take precautions, particularly in a hospital setting, where we ask those attending appointments or visiting to continue wearing face coverings and abide by social distancing guidance in order to protect those we care for, as well as colleagues.