Ellesmere landlady looking forward to 2022 after pandemic took business away overnight

Lois, left and family at the Red Lion, Ellesmere

The writing had been on the wall for almost two weeks with the Prime Minister urging people to avoid pubs and theatres but not giving hospitality any help.

“Our takings plummeted, we had endless cancellations and yet we were still paying staff and other outgoings. It was quite frightening,” she said.

“When lockdown came at least we knew that our staff would receive furlough and energy and other bills would drop.”

Lois and partner Simon had been running the pub/hotel for four years and had lots of development plans that had to go on hold.

With two children – Summer who is now 12 and Talon, nine – Lois said that for the first time they could enjoy real family life, difficult with unsociable pub hours.

“We spent a lot of time together, time to spend as a family. We played in the garden and the kids baked a lot -–it was something that I had never had time to do with them before,” she said.

“They had home schooling which they were fantastic about and all credit to Ellesmere Primary School, they were constantly in touch setting homework for them.”

The couple did open rooms for essential workers such as nurses, doctors and carers who came from across the UK to work in the area.

“It was very minimal contact with them and no food but they were so grateful to have somewhere to stay.”

From the very beginning of lockdown, the Red Lion offered takeaways to grateful customers.

“Our suppliers, like Home Farm butchers in Overton were fantastic, as queueing for the supermarket was ridiculous. I just had one member of staff helping me cook as we wanted to ensure we were as safe as we could be. Sometimes I did deliveries - it got me out of the house!”

They also took over the local meals-on-wheels – providing two-course meals six days a week.

“The people we delivered to were as grateful to see someone for a chat through the window as they were for the meal. I met such a lot of people,” said Lois.

The popular Sunday night quiz went online. Simon set the questions and teams took part over the internet for about 16 weeks.

“So many people tried to join in the first Sunday we crashed our Facebook page,” Lois said.

“It was a really good way to keep in touch with everyone.

“We had to rewire our brains and think in a different way about how we could do things. We made hampers for VE day and sold about 100 of them for people having street parties on their doorsteps.

“As restrictions started to ease, we set up more tables outside, then inside with social distancing, screens and strict hygiene and of course masks and table service.

“Things were constantly changing and it made us think out of the box. It was tough but there are things that we changed that we will keep. We won’t go back.”

She says she can not praise the staff enough.

“Our staff have been and are incredible. They have had to put up with so much, been through their own battles, and we got on with it together, like a family. The support from customers has also been amazing. Sometimes I think I am too strict and clinical but people tell me how safe they feel here – I must admit I have cried a few times at the lovely comments.

“Ellesmere’s business community has also been so supportive. We are really looking forward to 2022. Covid has taught us that you don’t appreciate what you have until it is gone.

“Simon and I love what we do and overnight it was taken away from us.

“Now we are looking forward to booking entertainment again and putting on lots of things in the year. There are lots of things going to be going on in the town as well that we are looking forward to being involved in, including the jubilee and having the carnival back for the first time in two years.