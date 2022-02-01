Covid deaths hit record high in Shropshire and the highest for a year in Telford

Medical staff on the Covid-19 ward at the Neath Port Talbot Hospital, in Wales, as the health services continue their response to the coronavirus outbreak. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday April 2, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Jacob KingPA Wire.

There were 12 tragic deaths of people who tested positive in the 28 days before they died in the latest 24 hour data released by the Government.

The sad figure is a huge jump in deaths with data showing no days with double figures for more than a year in the county.

In January 2021 there were two days when there were 10 deaths, the previous highest numbers.

In Telford and Wrekin in the same 24 hour period six people sadly lost their lives having tested positive for Covid. This was the largest number of deaths since January 21 2021 when there were seven deaths.

The high death rate means that there were 20 deaths in the past seven days in Shropshire, 66.7 per cent up on the previous week.

Telford and Wrekin had 10 deaths in the week, an increase of 30.8 per cent on the previous week.

Local figures are against the national trend with the number of deaths decreasing.

Shropshire recorded 12,857 positive Covid tests in the 24 hours, 62,472 in the week a decrease of 3.2 per cent.

There were 6,269 positive Covid tests in Telford and Wrekin during the 24 hours, 33,300 for the week, 12.9 per cent down on the previous week.

Figures for people admitted to hospital are only available up to January 23. They show that there were 10 new Covid patients admitted to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital on that day, 68 in the previous seven days, an increase of 30.8 per cent.