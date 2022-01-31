Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jab just the job as vaccination bus visits employers

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordCoronavirusPublished:

The latest effort in the ongoing Covid vaccination drive has seen jabs taken to people while they work.

Dr Capt Ward with Makita team leader Marie Harris as the Covid vaccination bus visited one of Telford & Wrekin's major employers
Dr Capt Ward with Makita team leader Marie Harris as the Covid vaccination bus visited one of Telford & Wrekin's major employers

The initiative is taking place in Telford, where the vaccination service bus has been visiting some of the borough's major employers.

It is a scheme that means people are able to get vaccinated without having to book an appointment or travel to a vaccine centre.

On Friday the bus was at Makita, in Hortonwood, where it was offering jabs to the firm's staff.

Angie Wallace, senior responsible officer for the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme in Shropshire, said it was good to see firms like Makita supporting the scheme.

She said: “The use of our local mobile vaccination buses ensures that access to the Covid-19 vaccine is easily available and accessible within our communities, taking the vaccine closer to them, particularly for those who may find it difficult to access a designated vaccination centre.

“It’s great that our large, local employers such as Makita in Telford are supportive of the vaccination programme – it means that staff who wish to, can get their vaccine at a time and place that’s convenient for them.

“Our vaccination buses, Betty, Bob and Basil, are proving to be extremely effective in ensuring more people – particularly in areas of lower uptake – are getting vaccinated in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.”

Across Telford and Wrekin the buses have also been used to visit areas where there have been low numbers of people getting vaccinated.

Speaking earlier this month, Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies said: "We know not everyone can travel to one of the usual walk-in clinics.

"Bringing vaccinations to people's doorsteps or to their workplace makes it as easy as possible for people to get protected."

Coronavirus
Health
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Business
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News