Jab just the job as vaccination bus visits employers

Dr Capt Ward with Makita team leader Marie Harris as the Covid vaccination bus visited one of Telford & Wrekin's major employers

The initiative is taking place in Telford, where the vaccination service bus has been visiting some of the borough's major employers.

It is a scheme that means people are able to get vaccinated without having to book an appointment or travel to a vaccine centre.

On Friday the bus was at Makita, in Hortonwood, where it was offering jabs to the firm's staff.

Angie Wallace, senior responsible officer for the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme in Shropshire, said it was good to see firms like Makita supporting the scheme.

She said: “The use of our local mobile vaccination buses ensures that access to the Covid-19 vaccine is easily available and accessible within our communities, taking the vaccine closer to them, particularly for those who may find it difficult to access a designated vaccination centre.

“It’s great that our large, local employers such as Makita in Telford are supportive of the vaccination programme – it means that staff who wish to, can get their vaccine at a time and place that’s convenient for them.

“Our vaccination buses, Betty, Bob and Basil, are proving to be extremely effective in ensuring more people – particularly in areas of lower uptake – are getting vaccinated in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.”

Across Telford and Wrekin the buses have also been used to visit areas where there have been low numbers of people getting vaccinated.

Speaking earlier this month, Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies said: "We know not everyone can travel to one of the usual walk-in clinics.