The relaxing of Covid rules for care homes is met with caution in Shropshire

Debbie Price

The Government has said that, from Monday, there will be no limit on the number of visitors allowed at care homes and self-isolation periods will be cut.

If there is a postive care of Covid within a home, outbreak management rules will only have to be followed for 14 days, not 28.

Debbie Price, Chief Executive Officer of Coverage Care Services, Shropshire’s largest not-for-profit independent care provider, said that although the government had announced a relaxation of rules nationally in care homes from Monday, its homes would be continuing with many of the infection control measures they have in place.

She said: “We will still be asking people to book a visit when they wish to see a resident so that we can continue to manage and control visitor numbers in homes. We will also be asking visitors to continue to take lateral flow tests before admission to our homes.

“Our priority is to keep our residents and staff safe by minimising as many of the risks as we possibly can.

"Infection control measures will therefore remain in place across all our homes, including the wearing of PPE by visitors and if, at any point, we get an outbreak of covid in a home, we will be restricting visitors to essential care givers only.

“We have a duty of care to all those we look after and with the Omicron variant continuing to spread in our communities, we will continue to be vigilant at this stage.”

A spokesperson for Barchester, which has homes at The Mount and Coton Hill in Shrewsbury, Church Stretton, Ludlow and Much Wenlock, said: “We are delighted with the news that from Monday, in England, the visiting guidance from the Government will be changing.

"We are looking forward to welcoming more visitors and will be updating our visiting protocols as soon as the full guidance is released.