New vaccination bus to visit county's rural areas

'Basil' the vaccination bus.

County health bosses launched Bob the Bus earlier in the pandemic – a the mobile vaccination service that has been parking up at a number of locations during the Covid crisis.

A second called 'Betty' was introduced last month and now, Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Integrated Care System (ICS) are has announced the addition of a third vaccination bus – named Basil.

The new bus started visiting parts of the county last week – including Craven Arms Fire Station, Prees Fire Station and the Antenatal Clinic at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

It visits Cleobury Mortimer Fire Station today and RAF Shawbury on Friday.

The newest bus will be visiting the more rural parts of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin – with the aim of boosting vaccination rates in areas of lower uptake, as well as discussing and educating people on the benefits of the jab.

It is intended to provide easier access for people who may find it difficult to get to a designated vaccination centre.

The bus will also be visiting people experiencing homelessness, local care homes, housebound patients, and antenatal clinics.

Melanie France, Head of Vaccination Centres for the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “We are beyond thrilled to have a third bus locally as it means that we can continue to get to those people, who might otherwise struggle to get to a vaccination clinic easily.

“Whether it’s a first, second, third or a booster dose that you need, Basil will have you covered and give you the vital protection that you need against Covid-19.”

Angie Wallace, Senior Responsible Officer for the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, added: “Both Bob and Betty have proved to be a fantastic success for us locally, so we are confident that Basil will help us vaccinate even more local people.

“Getting the vaccine using our mobile service is easy and convenient. You don’t need to have an NHS number or be registered with a GP – you can just hop on board, without the need to book. It couldn’t be any easier.

“Vaccination provides powerful protection against severe illness with Covid-19, so getting the jab is the most important thing you can do to protect yourself and the people around you. Boosters are also vital to maintain a high level of protection because the vaccine starts to deteriorate as time goes by.”