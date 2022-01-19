Pharmacy hits Covid landmark

Pictured, from left, are Samantha Nightingale, Lead Vaccinator; Sanjeev Samrai, Pharmacy Manager and Director; and Mr Sarwan Samrai, Director of the Vaccination Hub at Woodside Pharmacy.

Reflecting on the past 12 months, Sanjeev Samrai, Pharmacy Manager and Director, said it has been a “phenomenal team effort”.

He said: “I feel immensely proud that we were one of the first pharmacies in the country to support the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme – and it’s just been a total privilege to be part of so far. The response from the local community has been brilliant, with so many people thankful to have such an accessible service on their doorstep.

“Our staff have also been amazing, as have the volunteers – many of whom have been with us since day one.

“It feels fantastic to say that we’ve given more than 50,000 vaccines to local people.”

Angie Wallace, Senior Responsible Officer for the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, has praised local Community Pharmacists and GPs for their support, in particular over the past two months when the booster campaign was ramped up in the run up to the New Year.

She said: “A huge well done to the team at Woodside Pharmacy for marking one year of delivering vaccines and being part of the successful vaccination programme.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to say a big thank you to our Community Pharmacy and GP colleagues across the area, who stepped up to the plate to help us accelerate our booster efforts during the festive period.

“Thanks to the incredible efforts of everyone over 84.5% of eligible adults across the county have now received their booster jab – and that would not have been possible without our colleagues in Community Pharmacy and GPs.

“Going forward, we are keen to encourage anyone who wasn’t able to get their booster over the Christmas period for whatever reason, perhaps not being eligible or they may have been Covid positive, to come forward now and get jabbed.

“We would also like to stress that if you haven’t had your first or second dose of the vaccine yet, it isn’t too late. If anyone is feeling unsure about having the vaccine, please visit any one of our clinics to have a chat with the team - they will always be willing to talk through concerns and help you come to an informed decision.”