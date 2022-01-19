A person receives a Covid-19 jab at a pop-up vaccination centre during a four-day vaccine festival in Langdon Park, Poplar, east London. Picture date: Saturday July 31, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

The deaths of people who were Covid positive in the previous 28 days, confirmed in the latest 24-hour figures released by the government, mean there have been 19 deaths in the region this week.

Across the UK there were 359 new deaths in the 24 hours bringing the total in the last week to 1,862 - up 8.2 per cent on the previous week. It means there have been 152,872 deaths from the virus over the pandemic.

The figures show 36,621,671 people have now had a third dose of vaccine across Britain.

In Shropshire there were 465 new Covid cases in the 24 hours up to January 18, 2860 in the week. In Telford and Wrekin there were 463 positive cases in 24 hours, 2745 in the week.

In the latest 24-hour hospital figures for January 9, there were 20 new admissions in the Royal Shrewsbury and Princess Royal Hospitals, 86 in the week.