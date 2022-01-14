South Shropshire MP Dunne welcomes cut to isolation period

Philip Dunne MP

Speaking in the House of Commons, Health Secretary, Sajid Javid MP, confirmed that from Monday, January 17, people with Covid-19 in England can end their self-isolation on day six if they test negative on days five and six.

The first test must be taken no earlier than day five of the self-isolation period, and the second must be taken the following day. If an individual is positive on day five, then a negative test is required on day six and day seven to release from isolation.

The decision has been made after careful consideration of modelling from the UK Health Security Agency and to support essential public services and workforces over the winter.

Pleased Health Sec @SajidJavid has looked at the data, and will reduce isolation period to five days following two negative LFDs. Will ease burden of staff absence on Shropshire schools, hospitals, and businesses. https://t.co/Nbg3qztmTV — Philip Dunne (@Dunne4Ludlow) January 13, 2022

Mr Dunne said: “The isolation period can mean people spend longer away from work and essential services than they might have to, if they are negative for Covid.

"This sensible approach to cut the isolation period for those who receive two negative tests on consecutive days will help ease the burden of staffing absences on schools, hospitals and business, and reflects our desire to get back to normal after Covid.”

Those who leave self-isolation on or after day six are strongly advised to wear face coverings and limit close contact with other people in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces, work from home if they can do so and minimise contact with anyone who is at higher risk of severe illness if infected with Covid-19.

The default self-isolation period remains 10 days, and people may only leave self-isolation early if they have taken two LFDs and do not have a temperature in line with guidance.