County Covid rates hit highest figure ever

Covid rates in Shropshire have hit an all-time high

Shropshire Council's director of public health, Rachel Robinson said the increasing number of Covid patients in the county's hospitals is also "worrying".

She said that in the week leading up to January 6, Shropshire's rate of cases per hundred thousand people had rocketed to 1,651.

It came with a total of 5,374 new Covid-19 cases being reported in the seven days – an increase of 26 per cent on the previous week.

The figures also show there were 55 Covid patients in county hospitals while eight people died from the disease.

It comes as the rate remains even higher in Telford & Wrekin, with officials pleading with the pubic to make sure they are up to date with their Covid vaccinations.

Mrs Robinson said: “These rates are the highest we have ever seen in Shropshire, and we are now starting to see an increase in the number of people being treated for Covid-19 in our local hospitals which is worrying. We are also starting to see the effect on care homes and schools. Our health protection teams are working with these settings to minimise the risks as much as possible.

“Being fully vaccinated remains the best defence against the virus. Book an appointment online, head to a walk-in clinic, or keep an eye out for Bob the vaccination bus which is making its way around the county targeting areas with lower uptake.

“As always, I ask that you take measures to help us slow the spread of the virus. Face coverings in busy places, good hand hygiene, regular testing and good ventilation remain vitally important.”

For Telford & Wrekin the rate of cases per 100,000 people was 1,732, for the seven days up to January 9.

It came with a total of 3,140 new Covid-19 cases reported in the week – an increase of 77.

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin's Director for Public Health, said: “In the last week, our local hospitals had significantly more people with Covid-19.

“The sickest Covid patients are those who did not have their vaccinations or the booster.

“It’s not too late for everyone who hasn’t done so already and is eligible, to get fully vaccinated – walk-in or book your appointment at a local vaccination clinic.

“Thank you to everyone eligible who has come forward – as of 11 January, 80 per cent of our residents eligible for the booster already had theirs.

“I also want to remind people to test regularly with later flow tests (LFT), if they are feeling well, as this gives them peace of mind that they are not spreading the virus without knowing, to their loved ones and into the community.