Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Record high Omicron levels in West Midlands but they may have peaked

TelfordCoronavirusPublished:

Omicron continues to be at record high levels, but may have hit its peak.

A member of NHS Test and Trace collects a sample from a member of the public
A member of NHS Test and Trace collects a sample from a member of the public

Infection levels have risen week-on-week in almost all areas of the West Midlands.

But there has been a fall across the region in the last couple of days, suggesting the curve could be on its way down.

Nationally, the tide also appears to be turning.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 41 per cent have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 59 per cent have seen a fall.

Areas of the south, which were affected over Christmas, are seeing falling numbers, while other regions are a couple of weeks behind and are only now starting to see a slow up in infections.

Derry City & Strabane in Northern Ireland continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 5,259 new cases in the seven days to January 7, the equivalent of 3,480.3 per 100,000 people.

Middlesbrough has the second highest rate, up from 1,904.7 to 3,111.4, with 4,396 new cases.

Coronavirus
Health
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Shrewsbury
South Shropshire
Oswestry
North Shropshire
Bridgnorth

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News