Record high Omicron levels in West Midlands but they may have peaked

A member of NHS Test and Trace collects a sample from a member of the public

Infection levels have risen week-on-week in almost all areas of the West Midlands.

But there has been a fall across the region in the last couple of days, suggesting the curve could be on its way down.

Nationally, the tide also appears to be turning.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 41 per cent have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 59 per cent have seen a fall.

Areas of the south, which were affected over Christmas, are seeing falling numbers, while other regions are a couple of weeks behind and are only now starting to see a slow up in infections.

Derry City & Strabane in Northern Ireland continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 5,259 new cases in the seven days to January 7, the equivalent of 3,480.3 per 100,000 people.