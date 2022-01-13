Covid vaccination teams to offer second doses to teens at Shropshire schools

The School Aged Immunisation Service (SAIS) and members of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin’s Covid Vaccination Programme team have started vaccinating pupils with either their first or second doses.

Michelle Murray, one of the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin’s Covid Vaccination Programme team’s clinical leads, said: “It’s great for us to be back at schools in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin delivering first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

"This additional protection is crucial for our young people, particularly as we fight against the Omicron variant of the virus.

“The Covid-19 vaccines have demonstrated they are safe and effective in this age group and vaccination offers the best chance of protecting young people from the virus and preventing further disruption to their education.”

Bridgnorth Endowed School – which was the first to be visited back in September – has been visited this week as have students at a residential autism specialist school in the county.

Angie Wallace, senior responsible officer for the vaccination programme in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “The schools vaccination programme in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin made excellent progress towards the end of last year.

"We were delighted that so many young people had taken up the offer of vaccination – and we’re pleased that the response to second doses for our 12 to 17 year olds in schools has been met with the same levels of positivity.

“I would like to remind young people and parents that those aged 12 to 17 years old can also attend certain clinics outside of school time, if they prefer.”

Parents, guardians, or carers of children aged 12 to 17 will receive letters via their children's school, with details of when second vaccinations will be offered.

They will be asked to provide consent for their child to receive their first or second vaccination.

A number of vaccination sites in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are offering the vaccine to those aged 12 to 17 years old, including:

Southwater Library, St Quentin Gate, Telford TF3 4JG

Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council Building, Wellington TF1 1LU

Turreff Hall, Turreff Avenue, Donnington, Telford, TF2 8HG

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry, SY10 7AG

The Darwin Shopping Centre, Shrewsbury SY1 1PL

Hodnet Fire Station, Brook Street, Hodnet TF9 3JB

Church Stretton Fire Station, 56 Sandford Ave, Church Stretton SY6 6AZ

Coral House, Longbow Close, Harlescott Lane, Shrewsbury, SY1 3GZ

Station Drive Surgery, Station Drive, Ludlow SY8 2AB

Halo Craven Arms Community Centre, Newington Way, Craven Arms SY7 9PS

Old Chapel Pharmacy Oswestry, 14 English Walls, Shropshire SY11 2PA