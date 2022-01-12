Vaccination bus delivers more than 1000 Telford jabs

Councillor Shaun Davies speaking to one of the army volunteers helping out with the vaccination bus

The 'Betty' vaccination bus has been visiting neighbourhoods across Telford & Wrekin where there has been a low take up of the jab.

The first session took place at Brookside, and it has since visited Arleston, Donnington, Hadley, Hollinswood, Horsehay, Leegomery, Madeley, Oakengates, Sutton Hill and Wellington.

The plan is for the bus to now start visiting some of the biggest employers in the borough.

Councillor Shaun Davies, Leader of the Council, said: "We know not everyone can travel to one of the usual walk-in clinics.

"Betty allows our residents to just pop out down the road to go and get their vaccination.

"Bringing vaccinations to people's doorsteps like this makes it as easy as possible for people to get protected.

"Over 1,000 people have had a jab on the bus, and vaccination rates in areas the bus has visited have increased.

"The hard work we have put in with partners across the public sector to get Betty up and running in response to the Omicron variant is paying off – this is great to see.

"The bus is still making its way around the borough, and you don't need to book an appointment, so come and get your booster if you see the bus.

"It's not too late to get your first or second dose either."

The bus will be in the following locations from 10 am until vaccinations run out

• Hadley Cultural Centre on Wednesday, January 12

• Horsehay Village Hall on Thursday, January 13

• Donnington Asda on Friday, January 14

• Oakengates Theatre on Saturday, January 15

• Sutton Hill, Hub on the Hill on Sunday, January 16

• Hollinswood, Parish Council Offices on Tuesday, January 18

• Hadley Cultural Centre Wednesday, January 19

• Madeley, Anstice Thursday, January 20

People do not need an appointment or need to be registered with a GP to receive a vaccination on Betty the vaccination bus.