Special walk-in clinic helps vaccinate more than 24 homeless people in Shrewsbury

More than 24 people experiencing homelessness in Shrewsbury have attended an outreach clinic provided by Riverside Medical Practice at the Shrewsbury Ark, since December.

The Ark, based in 10 Castle Foregate, is a charity that provides ongoing support and day centre facilities for the homeless and vulnerable in the county's community.

Cherry Teearu, outreach worker at Shrewsbury Ark, said: “A lot of our clients don’t have access to the internet to be able to book their appointments or find walk-in clinics or don’t have a phone to be able to call for one.

"Keeping appointments is also really hard for them too – if you don’t have a phone or a watch how can you tell the time or remind you of the booking.

“Having a walk-in clinic at the Ark makes it so much easier. Like today, they can come and get their breakfast and get their jab at the same time.

"Plus, they know Dr Nicola as she’s here once a week for the regular clinic and they trust her, so they feel more comfortable getting it from here.

“It means that we, as staff, feel safer working with our clients and they can feel safer too being here. It means we can see and support more people and do more things with them because there’s some level of protection."

Six homeless people attended the vaccination clinic on Friday, January 7 – taking up the offer of either a first, second or booster vaccine – with some also receiving the flu jab.

Dr Nicola Roberts, GP at Riverside Medical Practice, who was administering the doses, said: “This is my fourth vaccine clinic at the Ark.

"I’ve been coming every three weeks and done quite a few first vaccines for the people here.

“For people who are homeless, particularly those who have been rough sleeping, they are frailer more quickly.

"So, if you’re looking at an 80-year-old person who’s always been in a nice warm house compared to a 50-year-old person who’s been on the street, they’re kind of the same in terms of their physiology.

"So it’s important that they have an opportunity to get their vaccine.”

Since March last year, more than 121 homeless people have received their vaccination via Riverside Medical Practice’s outreach services in Shropshire.

Tracey, a new visitor to the Ark, had her second vaccination from Dr Roberts, she said: “I came here today to get some help for some other things.

"I heard the doctor talking about the vaccine and I thought this was a great opportunity to get mine.

“I’m just very, very grateful that there’s a place like this that you can help you in lots of ways and helps to keep you safe.

"Lots of people in this situation don’t have a local doctor, so to be able to get your vaccine as places like this, I think it’s absolutely fantastic.”